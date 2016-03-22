Trending

Randy Bachman band launch Learn To Fly

By Blues  

Hear Learn To Fly from Randy Bachman band album Heavy Blues

Bachman, led by Randy Bachman, have released a stream of their track Learn To Fly.

It’s taken from 2015 debut album Heavy Blues, which the Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Guess Who founder recorded with bassist Anna Ruddick, drummer Dale Anne Brendon plus guests Neil Young, Joe Bonamassa and others.

Bachman recently said: “Burn a CD and put it in your car, go out on a nice day with the windows down, and don’t get a speeding ticket – because the songs get more and more powerful and faster. It’s like it’s 1969 again and you’re 18 years of age.”

Heavy Blues is on sale now.

Tracklist

  1. The Edge
  2. A Ton Of Bricks (feat Scott Holiday)
  3. Bad Child (feat Joe Bonamassa)
  4. Little Girl Lost (feat Neil Young)
  5. Learn To Fly
  6. Oh My Lord (feat Robert Randolph)
  7. Confessing To The Devil (feat Jeff Healey)
  8. Heavy Blues (feat Peter Frampton)
  9. The Devil Lied
  10. Wild Texas Ride
  11. Please Come To Paris (feat Luke Doucet)
  12. We Need To Talk
