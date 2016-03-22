Randy Bachman band launch Learn To Fly

Bachman, led by Randy Bachman, have released a stream of their track Learn To Fly.
It’s taken from 2015 debut album Heavy Blues, which the Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Guess Who founder recorded with bassist Anna Ruddick, drummer Dale Anne Brendon plus guests Neil Young, Joe Bonamassa and others.
Bachman recently said: “Burn a CD and put it in your car, go out on a nice day with the windows down, and don’t get a speeding ticket – because the songs get more and more powerful and faster. It’s like it’s 1969 again and you’re 18 years of age.”
Heavy Blues is on sale now.
Tracklist
- The Edge
- A Ton Of Bricks (feat Scott Holiday)
- Bad Child (feat Joe Bonamassa)
- Little Girl Lost (feat Neil Young)
- Learn To Fly
- Oh My Lord (feat Robert Randolph)
- Confessing To The Devil (feat Jeff Healey)
- Heavy Blues (feat Peter Frampton)
- The Devil Lied
- Wild Texas Ride
- Please Come To Paris (feat Luke Doucet)
- We Need To Talk