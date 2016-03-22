Randy Bachman band launch Learn To Fly

Bachman, led by Randy Bachman, have released a stream of their track Learn To Fly.

It’s taken from 2015 debut album Heavy Blues, which the Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Guess Who founder recorded with bassist Anna Ruddick, drummer Dale Anne Brendon plus guests Neil Young, Joe Bonamassa and others.

Bachman recently said: “Burn a CD and put it in your car, go out on a nice day with the windows down, and don’t get a speeding ticket – because the songs get more and more powerful and faster. It’s like it’s 1969 again and you’re 18 years of age.”

Heavy Blues is on sale now.

Tracklist