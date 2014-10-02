Rancid tease first album in 6 years

Rancid are set to unveil their first album in six years this month and have teased the release with a video featuring three of the new tracks.

The punk rock icons will release Honor Is All We Know on October 27. The teaser video shows the group performing Collision Course, Evil’s My Friends and the title track.

The band’s eighth album is the follow-up to 2009’s Let The Dominoes Fall. They say in a statement: “It’s been six years since our last record. Thank you guys for being patient.”

Honor Is All We Know tracklist