Rammstein’s Till Lindemann accused of alleged assault at German hotel bar

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has been accused of assaulting a man at a German hotel bar.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung report that the alleged altercation took place at the Bayerischer Hof hotel following Rammstein’s performance in Munich on June 8.
It’s said to have begun after a 54-year-old man insulted Lindemann and his female friend, with the unnamed man allegedly calling her a sex worker and saying: “I would pay double for you.”
Bild report (via NME) that Lindemann, 56, then asked the man to apologise which he refused to do and instead clenched his fists and asked the Rammstein frontman to walk away. It’s alleged that at this point, Lindemann elbowed the man in the face – leaving him with a bloody nose.
Police were called to the hotel in the early hours of the morning and confirmed that an incident took place between a 54-year-old man from Hamburg and a 56-year-old man from Berlin. They are now investigating but gave no further details.
Rammstein will play at Dresden’s Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion later tonight (June 13) as part of their European tour in support of their new studio album.
Rammstein 2019 tour dates
Jun 13: Dresden Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion, Germany
Jun 16: Rostock Ostseestadion, Germany
Jun 19: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jun 22: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 25: Rotterdam De Kulp, Netherlands
Jun 28: Paris La Defense Arena, France
Jun 29: Paris La Defense Arena, France
Jul 02: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany
Jul 06: Milton Keynes Stadium, UK
Jul 10: Brussels Stade Roi Baudoiun, Belgium
Jul 13: Frankfurt Commerzbank Arena, Germany
Jul 16: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 17: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 20: Luxembourg Roeser Festival Grounds, Luxembourg
Jul 24: Chorzow Stadion Slaski, Poland
Jul 29: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia
Aug 02: Saint Petersburg Gazprom Arena, Russia
Aug 06: Riga Lucavsala, Latvia
Aug 10: Tampere Ratina Stadion, Finland
Aug 14: Stockholm Stadion, Sweden
Aug 18: Oslo Ullevaal Stadion, Norway
Aug 22: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria
Aug 23: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria