Rammstein members kiss on Moscow stage in defiance of Russian anti-LGBTQ laws

Rammstein guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe kissed onstage during the band's set at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Monday.
The move, made in defiance of Russia's anti-LGBT laws, was celebrated by Rammstein in an Instagram post headlined "Russia, We Love You!".
Russia's "gay propaganda" law was passed in 2003 by President Vladimir Putin. Its stated aim is to prevent children from being exposed to homosexuality by making it illegal to present any homosexual act as normal.
Under the law, foreigners can be arrested and detained for up to 15 days, or fined up to 5,000 rubles, then deported.
A week ago at the Stadion Śląski, Chorzów, in Poland, frontman Till Lindemann was ferried across the crowd in a rubber dinghy while waving a Pride flag in support of the Poland's LGBTQ community, who had faced violent attacks during Pride Month.
Rammstein are currently touring to support their seventh, self-titled album.
Last month the band announced a European stadium tour for 2020. They have since announced UK shows in Coventry and Cardiff.
Rammstein Moscow Setlist
Was Ich Liebe
Links 2-3-4
Tattoo
Sehnsucht
Zeig Dich
Mein Herz Brennt
Puppe
Heirate Mich
Diamant
Deutschland (Richard Z. Kruspe remix)
Deutschland
Radio
Mein Teil
Du Hast
Sonne
Ohne Dich
B-Stage
Engel (with Duo Jatekok - piano version)
Encores
Ausländer
Du Riechst So Gut
Pussy
Rammstein
Ich Will