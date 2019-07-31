Rammstein members kiss on Moscow stage in defiance of Russian anti-LGBTQ laws

Rammstein guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe kissed onstage during the band's set at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Monday.

The move, made in defiance of Russia's anti-LGBT laws, was celebrated by Rammstein in an Instagram post headlined "Russia, We Love You!".

Russia's "gay propaganda" law was passed in 2003 by President Vladimir Putin. Its stated aim is to prevent children from being exposed to homosexuality by making it illegal to present any homosexual act as normal.

Under the law, foreigners can be arrested and detained for up to 15 days, or fined up to 5,000 rubles, then deported.

A week ago at the Stadion Śląski, Chorzów, in Poland, frontman Till Lindemann was ferried across the crowd in a rubber dinghy while waving a Pride flag in support of the Poland's LGBTQ community, who had faced violent attacks during Pride Month.

Rammstein are currently touring to support their seventh, self-titled album.

Last month the band announced a European stadium tour for 2020. They have since announced UK shows in Coventry and Cardiff.

Tickets are on sale now.

Россия, мы любим тебя! Photos: @jenskochphoto Rammstein A photo posted by @rammsteinofficial on Jul 30, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

Rammstein Moscow Setlist

Was Ich Liebe

Links 2-3-4

Tattoo

Sehnsucht

Zeig Dich

Mein Herz Brennt

Puppe

Heirate Mich

Diamant

Deutschland (Richard Z. Kruspe remix)

Deutschland

Radio

Mein Teil

Du Hast

Sonne

Ohne Dich

B-Stage

Engel (with Duo Jatekok - piano version)

Encores

Ausländer

Du Riechst So Gut

Pussy

Rammstein

Ich Will