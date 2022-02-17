Raise your oars for the epic new Amon Amarth single Put Your Back Into The Oar

It might not be as glamorous nor epic as bloodthirsty berserkers or raging thunder gods, but as anyone who has attended an Amon Amarth concert will attest, a vigorous row is as crucial to Vikings as epic battles and gallons of mead. After all, how else are they supposed to go about their daily pillaging?

That in mind, Amon Amarth's new single Put Your Back Into The Oar is an ode to the mighty Viking row, but also to the legions of fans who row their way through the band's all-conquering live sets.

Speaking about the single, the band said, "We've been quiet over the last 2 years, but we've been at home in Sweden hard at work behind the scenes. Much has been said about fans coming to our shows to have fun and doing the 'epic Viking row'. Well we thought it was a good idea to write a song about it! This one is for you, the fans, wherever you are - and may Odin guide you as you row to your destiny in uncharted seas! Enjoy the song and video while we continue to work on a new album. We can't wait to see all you heathens soon."

Watch the video to Put Your Back Into The Oar below.

Amon Amarth are due to return to the UK and Europe later this year alongside Machine Head for The Vikings & Lionhearts tour, which will see the bands headline arenas with support coming from The Halo Effect - a group comprised of 90s Gothenburg melodeath veterans.

Speaking about the tour, Amon Amarth said, "Vikings, we are called to raid again! They said it couldn’t be done, but epic measures must be taken in these turbulent times. Amon Amarth is joining forces with our long-time lion-hearted friends in the almighty Machine Head to carve a path of destruction across Europe. Your heathen souls must witness the full display of production by both bands, for what will be the most monumental metal event of the year. Joining the plunder will be Sweden’s The Halo Effect who absolutely embody the spirit of the legendary Gothenburg sound. Stay safe, stay strong and raise your horns!”

Though Machine Head have already confirmed details of a new album - including that it has been described as a sequel to 2007's landmark The Blackening - Amon Amarth have not yet confirmed a release date for the follow-up to 2019's Berserker. Instead, they describe Put Your Back Into The Oar as a stand-alone single, recorded in January 2021 at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden with producer Jens Bogren.

Bogren previously worked with Amon Amarth on trio of formative records in the mid-2000s; 2006's With Oden On Our Side, 2008's Twilight Of The Thunder God and 2011's Surtur Rising.

Amon Amarth have also announced that physical copies of Put Your Back Into The Oar are available as a 12" picture disc, alongside a range of exclusive merch including t-shirts and hoodies via European metal merchandise specialists EMP.

(Image credit: Amon Amarth)