Rainbow’s Ronnie Romero rejoins Lords Of Black

Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero has rejoined Lords Of Black to work on their new studio album.

The news was confirmed by guitarist Tony Hernando who says the record, titled Alchemy Of Souls Pt. I, “will blow your mind.”

Romero's return was announced alongside an acoustic version of the band's track Forevermore.

Hernando says: “Yes, a lot of you guys guessed it right! Ronnie Romero is back! I hope you are as happy and excited as I am about this new chapter for Lords Of Black.

“The new album Alchemy Of Souls Pt. I will blow your mind and we are really looking forward to play for you guys when the time is right.

“But for now, please welcome home Ronnie and join us on a Facebook live chat with our friends of Frontiers Music srl later today at 7pm CET (6pm BST). Thank you all for your endless support. Always.”

Ritchie Blackmore reactivated Rainbow with Romero on lead vocals back in 2015, also bringing in Stratovarius keyboardist Jens Johansson, Blackmore’s Night drummer David Keith and bassist Bob Nouveau.

In May last year, Rainbow released the single The Storm, which followed Black Sheep Of The Family which made its debut the previous month.

In 2017, the band launched their first new recordings in over two decades: a re-working of the band’s 1981 hit I Surrender – originally sung by Joe Lynn Turner – and a cover of Edward Elgar’s Land Of Hope And Glory.