Rage Against The Machine icon Tom Morello collaborates with son Roman on new solo song, Soldier In The Army Of Love

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has released new solo single Soldier In The Army Of Love.

The track, taken from an upcoming as-yet-untitled solo album, features Morello’s son Roman on guitar. Roman also co-wrote the song with his father.

Listen to the song below.

Morello first announced Soldier In The Army Of Love in a social media post on June 12.

“Excited to announce that SOLDIER IN THE ARMY OF LOVE, the debut single from my first ever full length solo rock album, is coming out June 28th!” the guitarist wrote.

“Co-written with my guitar wizard son, Roman Morello, it’s a generational rock anthem from the Morellos.”

Though Soldier In The Army Of Love was officially released today, Morello has been playing the song on his ongoing European tour.

It debuted during his set at the Belsonic festival in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 12.

Morello spoke about Roman’s musical chops in a March 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, saying that his son “can shred circles around me”.

“I’ve been very inspired by my 11-year-old son," he said.

“I’ve been relegated to being the rhythm guitar player in my family now because my 11-year-old can shred circles around me. I’ve been inspired by him. He’s been writing some riffs, and I’ve been writing some riffs. It’s been fun.”

Morello’s upcoming solo album will be his first since the release of The Atlas Underground Flood in 2021.

Outside of his solo tour, the guitarist was recently seen onstage with Jane’s Addiction. The rock giants reunited their original lineup for the first time in 14 years last month and are currently playing across Europe.

Morello spoke of the influence of Jane’s Addiction in a 2017 interview with Metal Hammer writer Paul Brannigan.

”I imagined LA was going to be a mecca for brilliant musician, an island of Steve Vais, but it was an island of Faster Pussycats, and no-one wanted me in their band," he said.

“I’d answer ads and the first question would be, ‘How long is your hair?’ It was massively disheartening.

“I’d stand in the Whisky-A-Go-Go watching these hair metal bands and think, All my practising has been for nothing, there is no room for me in this world.’

He continued: “But eventually I discovered that there was another scene in Los Angeles – the Jane’s Addiction, Fishbone, Red Hot Chili Peppers scene – and the rules were entirely different there.

“That was a world of oddballs into which I was welcomed with open arms. And that was a road which eventually led to Rage Against The Machine."

Morello also joined his musical hero Bruce Springsteen onstage to play two rare songs in April.