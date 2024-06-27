"It just so happens that we've run across a very, very dear old friend of ours." Watch Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello join Jane's Addiction onstage in Germany

Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello joined Jane's Addiction onstage in Cologne on June 25, to add additional guitar firepower to Mountain Song and Chip Away.

Morello is long-time friends with the Los Angeles band - vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins - who have been touring Europe since late May. The band's original line-up played their first show together in 14 years at London's Bush Hall on May 23.

Speaking with this writer in 2017, Morello revealed how meeting with the members of Jane's in East LA in the late '80s changed the trajectory of his life.

"I imagined LA was going to be a mecca for brilliant musician, an island of Steve Vais, but it was an island of Faster Pussycats, and no-one wanted me in their band," he admitted. "I’d answer ads and the first question would be, ‘How long is your hair?’ It was massively disheartening. I’d stand in the Whisky-A-Go-Go watching these hair metal bands and think, All my practising has been for nothing, there is no room for me in this world.’



"But eventually I discovered that there was another scene in Los Angeles - the Jane’s Addiction, Fishbone, Red Hot Chili Peppers scene – and the rules were entirely different there. That was a world of oddballs into which I was welcomed with open arms. And that was a road which eventually led to Rage Against The Machine."

Watch Morello play Mountain Song with Jane's below:

Jane's Addiction will embark upon a 23-city tour of the US and Canada with Love And Rockets in August, taking in theatre dates, arena shows, and festival appearances.



The tour will launch on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas and make stops across North America before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.

Jane's Addiction / Love And Rockets 2024 tour:

Aug 09: Fontainebleau Las Vegas, NV

Aug 11: San Diego Gallagher Square at Petco Park, CA

Aug 13: Los Angeles YouTube Theater, CA

Aug 15: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Aug 18: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Aug 19: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Aug 21: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Aug 23: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

Aug 25: New Orleans The Fillmore, LA

Aug 27: Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL

Aug 29: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 31: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 03: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Sep 05: Portsmouth Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, VA

Sep 07: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Sep 10: New York The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY

Sep 13: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA

Sep 15: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT

Sep 18: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Sep 20: Rochester Hills Meadow Brook Amphitheater, MI

Sep 22: Milwaukee BMO Pavilion, WI

Sep 24: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 26: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Sep 28: Huntsville South Star Music Festival, AL

Sep 29: St. Louis Evolution Festival, MO