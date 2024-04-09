Watch Tom Morello perform two long-unplayed songs with Bruce Springsteen live in Los Angeles

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello joined Bruce Springsteen at a concert this week to perform two long-unplayed tracks.

The guitarist, 59, joined the 74-year-old solo artist and his E Street Band during their performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on Monday (April 7).

Morello appeared towards the end of the main set to perform American Skin (41 Shots), from the 2014 Springsteen album High Hopes, and The Ghost Of Tom Joad from the 1995 album of the same name.

Footage of the two songs being played on the night can be found below.

Springsteen and the E Street Band started their 2024 world tour at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 19, and Monday marked the first time that American Skin and The Ghost Of Tom Joad have been performed on the run.

According to setlist.fm, before the L.A. show, American Skin hadn’t been performed by Springsteen and his band since 2017. Furthermore, The Ghost Of Tom Joad was last heard live in 2016.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will continue the first US leg of their world tour until April 19. After that, they’ll embark on an extensive European leg, which will be capped off by two back-to-back concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium in July.

The band will then round the year off with further North American dates.

For the full list of Springsteen dates, plus tickets, visit the musician’s website.

Tom Morello will be touring Europe as a solo artist in the summer, starting with an intimate warm-up show at the Electric Ballroom in London on June 13 ahead of a set at Download festival.

Tickets to Morello’s upcoming shows are also now available to purchase.

In January, drummer Brad Wilk announced on social media that Rage Against The Machine, the band Morello co-founded in 1991, had split up.

Morello has not officially commented on the revelation, but no Rage Against The Machine activity has been announced since.