Radkey, Tool, White Zombie + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's Wednesday and we're still drained from Download and the Golden Gods but that doesn't stop us putting together the best radio show on the planet.

Tonight we’ll have not one, not three, but two interviews! We’ll be chatting to Rod Smallwood – manager of Iron Maiden and co-founder of Heavy Metal Truants – who talks about the charity bike ride to Download festival. And we sit down with the impossibly young punks Radkey to talk about gigging and breaking out of Kansas.

We’ll also be busting out the big hitters from The Cult, Hellyeah, White Zombie, Bloody Hammers, Tool, Killing Joke and Epica.

Tune in tonight at 9pm GMT on TeamRock Radio online or DAB.