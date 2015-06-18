Radiohead album could finally feature Lift

Radiohead’s ninth album is set to feature old track Lift after the band finally came up with an arrangement they liked.

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood describes the song as a “management favourite” and compares its development to that of Nude, which was written in the 1990s but wasn’t recorded until the In Rainbows sessions of 2007.

In a Dutch interview, just translated, Greenwood says: “What people don’t know is that there’s a very old song on each album, like Nude. We never found the right arrangement for that, until then.

“Lift is just like that. When the idea is right, it stays right. It doesn’t really matter in which form.”

Radiohead continue work on the follow-up to 2011’s King Of Limbs, which sees them working in a way they’ve never done before. Greenwood says: “We didn’t do anything together for too long, so restarting took a lot of time. We’re working in periods now.”

Their 1997 classic_ OK Computer_ was added to the US Library Of Congress collection as a result of its cultural importance.