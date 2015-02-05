Trending

Radiohead 9th album remains unpredictable

But drummer Philip Selway reports it's "coming along nicely" ahead of solo tour

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway says the band’s ninth album is “coming along nicely” – although he can’t predict how it’s going to play out.

The band started working on the follow-up to 2010’s The King Of Limbs in September. They took a break at the end of last year to concentrate on their various solo projects, but return to work next month.

Selway tells Drowned In Sound: “We’ll make an assessment of where we are then. But we’ve been excited about what we’ve been doing so far – it’s been a productive time.”

Asked about the nature of the material he says: “There might be a core thing eventually, but we come at it from a number of angles. You don’t really know ultimately what’s the strongest intention until we’ve finished.”

And he won’t be drawn on a release schedule, noting: “You can find yourself six months down the line saying, ‘I wish I hadn’t said that, actually.’”

Selway feels the members’ other pursuits informs their approach to working together, even if they don’t influence the music itself. “You’re building your musicality; you’re building your musical confidence. You may be itching for some kind of musical stretches that can’t be done in Radiohead. All those things feed back into a much more positive working relationship between the five of us.”

He recently released second solo album Weatherhouse, of which he says: “That feels like it satisfied something in me. Beyond that, it connects with some people; I hope it continues doing that. I don’t think of it in terms of a Radiohead scale or anything like that, but if it means something to some people then that for me is a success.”

