Quiet Riot’s Frankie Banali admitted to hospital in California

Quiet Riot’s Frankie Banali has been admitted to hospital.

The drummer, who is battling stage four pancreatic cancer, was checked in to the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, California, overnight.

Banali then posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed, saying: “Just admitted to the emergency room at Kaiser. It occurred to me that this is just like Disneyland except the lines are shorter and the rides are painfully slow – and the price of admission… OMG!”

No further details on Banali’s condition have been made available.

Banali’s cancer diagnosis was made public in October last year, with the drummer saying he’d been battling the disease since April 2019.

He said: “The original prognosis was very scary. I had quite a battle on my hands and it took a lot, but I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments I am on the mend.

“The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting.”

In April this year, a GoFundMe campaign to cover Banali’s medical expenses was set up by his friends Peter and Eden Beckett.

The fund is still open, with the target set on raising $40,000.

Banali reformed Quiet Riot in 2010 – a move which came after the death in 2007 of frontman Kevin DuBrow. The band went on to release 10 in 2014, Road Rage in 2017 and Hollywood Cowboys last year.