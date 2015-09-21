Queensryche stream Hellfire

Queensryche have made their track Hellfire available to stream.

It’s taken from Todd La Torre and co’s latest album Condition Human, out on October 2 via Century Media.

Guitarist Michael Wilton said of the record: “The label are very positive and happy about it. I know that a lot of people are really anticipating this, so stay tuned and you won’t be disappointed.”

The band previously released Arrow of Time and Guardian from their 15th album, and all three tracks are instantly available for those who pre-order the album from their PledgeMusic page.

Queensryche are currently on tour across North America with Scorpions.

Condition Human tracklist