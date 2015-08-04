Queensryche reveal Condition Human details

Queensryche have revealed the cover art and tracklist for 15th album Condition Human.

Their second album with frontman Todd La Torre will be launched on October 2 via Century Media. The singer says of the cover: “The artwork depicts a beautiful innocence surrounded by the darkness of a jaded unpredictable world.”

They previously issue a stream of album opener Arrow Of Time which was first made available to those who backed the project on PledgeMusic. They’re currently on tour across Europe and return to the UK later this week.

Condition Human tracklist

01. Arrow Of Time 02. Guardian 03. Hellfire 04. Toxic Remedy 05. Selfish Lives 06. Eye9 07. Bulletproof 08. Hourglass 09. Just Us 10. All There Was 11. The Aftermath 12. Condition Human