Queen’s News Of The World to receive anniversary reissue

Queen’s 1977 album News Of The World is to be reissued as a box set later this year.

It will be released on November 17 and will include the original album on CD and vinyl, plus two further CDs of recently unearthed outtakes and rarities from the band’s archives – one of which is a new ‘alternative’ version of the album titled Raw Sessions.

Raw Sessions will feature never-before-heard versions of each of the album’s 11 tracks, with a statement on the release adding: “Every lead vocal is different, as are most of the lead guitar parts and a great many other instrumental details. Here we experience We Are The Champions anew, with many unfamiliar vocal and instrumental elements, and for the first time at its full-recorded length rather than the edited 1977 album cut.

“Here also is the chance to discover peak era Freddie Mercury vocals on a track that nobody outside Queen’s inner circle has heard him sing before at all – Brian May’s All Dead, All Dead. The original album version features May himself on vocals.”

Roger Taylor’s Sheer Heart Attack will include the original’s long-lost guitar intro and uncut ending, while Taylor’s Fight From The Inside includes his demo vocal from his home studio sessions.

A selection of bonus tracks make up a third CD, which will include a five-song live session recorded for BBC radio in October 1977.

The box set will also include a one-hour documentary titled Queen: The American Dream which comprises footage from the band’s 1977 US tour in support of the album.

A limited edition picture disc will be available through Queen’s online store, while the box set is now availablefor pre-order.

Queen News Of The World 40th Anniversary Edition

Original album – new pure analogue cut vinyl

Side One

We Will Rock You We Are The Champions Sheer Heart Attack All Dead, All Dead Spread Your Wings Fight From The Inside

Side Two

Get Down, Make Love Sleeping On The Sidewalk Who Needs You It’s Late My Melancholy Blues

CD 1: The Original Album – Bob Ludwig 2011 master

We Will Rock You We Are The Champions Sheer Heart Attack All Dead, All Dead Spread Your Wings Fight From The Inside Get Down, Make Love Sleeping On The Sidewalk Who Needs You It’s Late My Melancholy Blues

CD 2: Raw Sessions

We Will Rock You (Alternative Version) We Are The Champions (Alternative Version) Sheer Heart Attack (Original Rough Mix) All Dead, All Dead (Original Rough Mix) Spread Your Wings (Alternative Take) Fight From The Inside (Demo Vocal Version) Get Down, Make Love (Early Take) Sleeping On The Sidewalk (Live in the USA, 1977) Who Needs You (Acoustic Take) It’s Late (Alternative Version) My Melancholy Blues (Original Rough Mix)

CD3: Bonus tracks

Feelings Feelings (Take 10, July 1977) We Will Rock You (BBC Session) We Will Rock You (Fast) (BBC Session) Spread Your Wings (BBC Session) It’s Late (BBC Session) My Melancholy Blues (BBC Session) We Will Rock You (Backing Track) We Are The Champions (Backing Track) Spread Your Wings (Instrumental) Fight From The Inside (Instrumental) Get Down, Make Love (Instrumental) It’s Late (USA Radio Edit 1978) Sheer Heart Attack (Live in Paris 1979) We Will Rock You (Live in Tokyo 1982) My Melancholy Blues (Live in Houston 1977) Get Down, Make Love (Live in Montreal 1981) Spread Your Wings (Live in Europe 1979) We Will Rock You (Live at the MK Bowl 1982) We Are The Champions (Live at the MK Bowl 1982)

DVD: Queen: The American Dream

