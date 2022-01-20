Queen’s Brian May to make acting debut as the Godfather of Rock in BBC drama

Queen guitarist Brian May has accepted an offer to make his acting debut as the Godfather Of Rock in a forthcoming episode of Children’s BBC drama Andy And The Band.

May has admitted that he initially declined an invite to appear in the programme, but had a change of heart after reading the script for the episode, which is titled Planet Rock.

“It was very moving because it’s a great story,” May told the PA news agency. “It’s such a lovely look into what happens to kids and how they lose their confidence and what can be done.”

For those unfamiliar with the premise of the children’s TV series, each episode finds presenter Andy Day and his real life band, Andy And The Odd Socks, completing odd jobs to help fans, offer wisdom and save the day.

“Andy And The Band is a show about celebrating differences, and taking on the world in your very own way,” says Day, who describes the popular series as “a family show, packed full of musical references for parents to enjoy along with their kids.”



“Working with Brian has been a musical dream come true, as I am huge Queen fan, but most importantly he completely understood the ethos and message of inclusivity we share in everything we do.”

We’ve had big news, and bigger news BUT here’s the BIGGEST news! Rock legend @DrBrianMay makes his acting debut with us in our brand new series on @cbbc and @BBCiPlayer. Brian plays the Godfather of Rock (naturally) in the episode ‘Planet Rock’ 🎸🙌🤘🎵@CBeebiesHQ pic.twitter.com/3PkJFwUdU1January 20, 2022 See more

For his part, May says he was attracted to the show because of its powerful anti-bullying themes, and its “wonderful” championing of outsiders and outcasts.

“It must give so many kids confidence who have lost their belief because they’re regarded as something different, a bit odd, and they get bullied,” May adds.



“These things are very serious, I have grandchildren now and I know, all over again, what happens in schools, and it’s so easy for a kid to be marginalised. You don’t realise how much damage that can do to kids. So it’s grown ups that need to be educated, not just the kids.”

“All the grown ups that I’ve shown it to have been very moved,” May adds. “Some of them have cried, which is great.”

May’s acting talents will be on display when the episode airs on CBBC on January 27: it will be available on BBC iPlayer from January 24. A single, Planet Rock, by Andy And The Odd Socks featuring Brian May, will be released on February 18.



“It is a good song,” says May. “I didn’t write it, I did contribute. I’m a person who can’t help sticking my oar in so we did collaborate on it.”