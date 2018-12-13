Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody set for double vinyl and picture disc release

The soundtrack to the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody will be released on double vinyl early next year.

The 22-track collection, which was produced by Brian May and Roger Taylor, launched on CD, LP, cassette and via digital platforms in October, and featured previously unreleased audio from the Queen's legendary Live Aid performance in 1985.

The 2LP version will arrive on February 8, while it’s also been announced that a limited edition picture disc, along with a 7-inch single featuring Bohemian Rhapsody and backed with I’m In Love With My Car will launch to coincide with Record Store Day 2019 on April 13.

Pre-order details for the 2LP will be announced in due course.

Bohemian Rhapsody premiered at the end of October, went on general release in November, and has already gone on to become the biggest-selling music biopic of all time.

It stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Joe Mazzello as John Deacon and Lucy Boynton as Mercury's lifelong companion Mary Austin.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Malek had received a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama category, while the film is up for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

The winners will be revealed at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, which will take place at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, on January 6.

Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack - 2LP

SIDE 1

1. 20th Century Fox Fanfare

2. Somebody To Love

3. Doing All Right... revisited (Performed by Smile)

4. Keep Yourself Alive (Live At The Rainbow)

5. Killer Queen

6. Fat Bottomed Girls (Live In Paris)

SIDE 2

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

2. Now I'm Here (Live At Hammersmith Odeon)

3. Crazy Little Thing Called Love

4. Love Of My Life (Rock In Rio)

SIDE 3

1. We Will Rock You (Movie Mix)

2. Another One Bites The Dust

3. I Want To Break Free

4. Under Pressure (Performed by Queen & David Bowie)

5. Who Wants To Live Forever

SIDE 4

1. Bohemian Rhapsody (Live Aid)

2. Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid)

3. Ay-Oh (Live Aid)

4. Hammer To Fall (Live Aid)

5. We Are The Champions (Live Aid)

6. Don't Stop Me Now… revisited

7. The Show Must Go On