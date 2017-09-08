Queen release trailer for News Of The World 40th Anniversary Edition

Queen have released a trailer for the 40th anniversary release of their classic News Of The World album. The trailer features previously unseen footage of the band taken from Queen: The American Dream, a DVD documentary included in the Deluxe version of the album, which is released on November 17.

The documentary features footage shot on the band’s 1977 World Tour, when veteran British broadcaster Bob Harris and a film crew had unlimited access to the band, shooting footage for a film that was never completed or officially released. The film includes live action shot at the Houston Summit on the North American leg of the tour, as well more candid clips shot backstage.

The anniversary edition will also include an ‘alternative’ version of the album titled Raw Sessions. This will feature never-before-heard versions of each of the album’s 11 tracks, and for the first time it’ll play for its full-recorded length rather than the edited 1977 album cut.

“Here also is the chance to discover peak era Freddie Mercury vocals on a track that nobody outside Queen’s inner circle has heard him sing before at all – Brian May’s All Dead, All Dead,” says the band’s record company. “The original album version features May himself on vocals.”

A selection of bonus tracks make up a third CD, which will include a five-song live session recorded for BBC radio in October 1977.

The deluxe version of the 40th Anniversary Edition of News Of The World can be pre-ordered now.

Queen News Of The World 40th Anniversary Edition

Original album – new pure analogue cut vinyl

Side One

We Will Rock You We Are The Champions Sheer Heart Attack All Dead, All Dead Spread Your Wings Fight From The Inside

Side Two

Get Down, Make Love Sleeping On The Sidewalk Who Needs You It’s Late My Melancholy Blues

CD 1: The Original Album – Bob Ludwig 2011 master

We Will Rock You We Are The Champions Sheer Heart Attack All Dead, All Dead Spread Your Wings Fight From The Inside Get Down, Make Love Sleeping On The Sidewalk Who Needs You It’s Late My Melancholy Blues

CD 2: Raw Sessions

We Will Rock You (Alternative Version) We Are The Champions (Alternative Version) Sheer Heart Attack (Original Rough Mix) All Dead, All Dead (Original Rough Mix) Spread Your Wings (Alternative Take) Fight From The Inside (Demo Vocal Version) Get Down, Make Love (Early Take) Sleeping On The Sidewalk (Live in the USA, 1977) Who Needs You (Acoustic Take) It’s Late (Alternative Version) My Melancholy Blues (Original Rough Mix)

CD3: Bonus tracks

Feelings Feelings (Take 10, July 1977) We Will Rock You (BBC Session) We Will Rock You (Fast) (BBC Session) Spread Your Wings (BBC Session) It’s Late (BBC Session) My Melancholy Blues (BBC Session) We Will Rock You (Backing Track) We Are The Champions (Backing Track) Spread Your Wings (Instrumental) Fight From The Inside (Instrumental) Get Down, Make Love (Instrumental) It’s Late (USA Radio Edit 1978) Sheer Heart Attack (Live in Paris 1979) We Will Rock You (Live in Tokyo 1982) My Melancholy Blues (Live in Houston 1977) Get Down, Make Love (Live in Montreal 1981) Spread Your Wings (Live in Europe 1979) We Will Rock You (Live at the MK Bowl 1982) We Are The Champions (Live at the MK Bowl 1982)

DVD: Queen: The American Dream

News Of The World: How Queen rose from the ashes