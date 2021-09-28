Queen pop-up shop opens on London's Carnaby Street

A pop-up shop dedicated to all things Queen has opened up on Carnaby Street in London. The immersive store, titled Queen The Greatest, has been set up in celebration of the band's five decades in music, and was created in partnership with Bravado (Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company).

The shop, which launched today (September 28) at 11am, will stretch out across two floors and cover multiple eras, from the 70s thrift store in tribute to Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor's stall in Kensington Market, to their iconic live performances and tours of the 80s, a record store of the 90s, an homage to 00s DVDs and the technology of the 2010s.

To mark the store's opening, an exclusive run of limited edition Queen The Greatest Hits vinyl has also been released, with only 1,000 available to buy.

Available to purchase inside the pop-up are limited edition music releases, fashion collaborations with brands such as Champion, Wrangler and Johnny Hoxton jewellery, lifestyle products as well as weekly new product drops and events.

Each month, from October through to December, the store will be based upon a particular theme. Late September and October will see the shop focused on Music, and will feature the band's continuing album and single releases, as well as the solo work of Brian May and Roger Taylor.

In November, the store will be set up around Art and Design, and will showcase a line up of collaborative pieces including the work of Japanese designer Tokolo, a limited-edition bear from Steiff and a soon-to-be-released Queen pinball machine.

December, while coinciding with the Christmas holiday, will see the shop explore the theme of Magic, while stocking products including the Rubix Cube, Christmas jumpers, cards, wrapping paper and accessories. The store will also be screening archive Queen performances alongside 'Instagrammable moments that fans won’t want to miss'.

In a joint statement, Queen says: “We are pleased to collaborate with Bravado on this project, which will be an exciting experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy. Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for the store to celebrate 5 decades.”

While David Boyne, MD, Bravado adds: “We are delighted to announce this innovative partnership with Queen. The project will add another cultural moment to their rich legacy and will be a destination for fans to immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands.”

Queen The Greatest will run from September 28 until January 2022, from 11am to 7pm Mondays through to Saturdays, and from 12pm to 6pm on Sundays.

For those unable to travel to the store, a selection of items and vinyl will be available on Queen's website.

(Image credit: Gavsy Media)

(Image credit: Gavsy Media)

(Image credit: Gavsy Media)

(Image credit: Gavsy Media)