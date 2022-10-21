Queen launch new video for uncovered Freddie track Face It Alone

Queen have launched a video for Face It Alone, the previously unheard song featuring Freddie Mercury that emerged last week.

The video was directed by Queen's "trusted content creator" Simon Lupton, who also worked on the band's YouTube series The Greatest, as well as on the documentaries Queen: Rock the World, Queen: Behind the Rhapsody, Queen: Days of Our Lives, Queen on Fire: Live at the Bowl and Queen Live at Wembley '86.

“The intention was to create, despite how the lyrics might be interpreted, an upbeat video that celebrated the fact that the period during which this song was recorded was one of the most prolific and cohesive in the band’s history,” says Lupton.

He goes on to say, "The meaning of the song has been interpreted that when something catastrophic occurs in your life, your instinct is to surround yourself with what is dearest and most important to you.

“Immersing himself in his work, and surrounding himself with his bandmates, gave Freddie that control. Of course, in the end you have to face it alone – but the people around you can help how you face it."

Face It Alone was recorded during sessions for the band's 1989 album The Miracle, and is the first previously unheard song featuring Freddie Mercury's voice to emerge since the release of the Queen Forever compilation album in 2014. It comes from the upcoming eight-disc box set edition of The Miracle, which is scheduled to arrive on November 18, a date that will also see the release of a 7" single of Face It Alone.

Five more unheard songs – When Love Breaks Up, You Know You Belong To Me, I Guess We’re Falling Out, Dog With a Bone and Water – will join Face It Alone on the collection's Miracle Sessions disc. Full details below.

Queen: The Miracle Collector’s Edition contents

Vinyl LP: The Miracle

Original LP cut with revised track listing and gatefold sleeve.

CD1: The Miracle

The album as originally released on CD, remastered by Bob Ludwig in 2011 from the original first-generation master mixes.

CD2: The Miracle Sessions

Featuring original takes, demos and early versions, and six previously unheard tracks, two of which feature vocals by Brian May, plus spoken exchanges between the four band members at work in the studio.

CD3: Alternative Miracle

The proposed follow-up to the album, Alternative Miracle, a compilation of extra tracks from The Miracle plus b-sides, extended versions and single versions. Originally cancelled due to a heavy release schedule.

CD4: Miracu-Mentals

Instrumentals and backing tracks..

CD5: The Miracle Radio Interviews

The band discuss the creative process behind the album.

Blu-ray/ DVD: The Miracle Videos

Includes the promotional music videos fort the five singles released from the album, plus bonus content.

The Miracle Interviews/The Making of the Miracle Videos/The Making of the Miracle Album Cover

Interviews with Roger, Brian and John (his final interview), plus behind the scenes footage from the I Want It All, Scandal, The Miracle and Breakthru videos, and an interview Queen’s graphic designer Richard Gray about the album cover.

The box set also includes a 76-page hardback book featuring previously unseen photographs, handwritten fan-club letters from the band, press reviews, and liner notes featuring recollections from Freddie, John, Roger and Brian.

(Image credit: EMI)