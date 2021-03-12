Queen launch spectacular trailer for The Greatest YouTube series

Queen have announced The Greatest, a 50-week YouTube series of clips showcasing highlights from the band's career. The series will kick off next Friday, March 19, on Queen's YouTube channel. They've also released a trailer fore the series (below).

In a statement accompanying the announcement, fans are promised that the series will "take us from Queen’s earliest shows at London’s Rainbow and Odeon through vast arenas across the entire world on a journey culminating with the band’s latest record setting achievements with Adam Lambert.

"Along with spectacular concert footage, sound checks, backstage and rare after-show access we get to explore the stories behind the songs, hits and album tracks, drawn from the extensive footage that exists in the official archive while also uncovering and sharing rare and previously unseen gems.

"Some of these moments will be familiar, others rare or forgotten, some record-breaking milestones, others quirky and unusual but all of which remind us of the impact Queen has maintained for five decades and continues through to today."

"The Queen story is unlike any other," says series producer and creator Simon Lupton, who previously worked on the documentaries Queen: Rock the World, Queen: Behind the Rhapsody, Queen: Days of Our Lives, Queen on Fire: Live at the Bowl and Queen Live at Wembley '86.

He continues: "I hope fans from all around the world will enjoy celebrating the many extraordinary achievements, timeless songs, and iconic performances that Freddie, Brian, Roger and John have given us.

"While we will be revisiting some of their most famous and legendary milestones, I'm hoping there will also be some surprises along the way to excite people whether they be die-hard fans, or curious newcomers. This story has so many chapters to explore, and who knows... there could well be some new ones over the course of the next 50 weeks!"

