Queen collection gets teaser trailer

Queen have issued a preview clip of their upcoming vinyl box set.

The Studio Collection will be released on September 25 and features all 15 of the band’s studio albums, pressed on 180g coloured vinyl.

The package has been in the works for five years. The new versions were mastered by engineer Bob Ludwig at his Gateway Mastering suite in Portland, US. They were then sent to Abbey Road Studios in London for completion.

The set also includes a 108-page hardback book featuring notes on each release, quotes from the band and rare photographs.

All albums will be made available individually on black vinyl. Pre-orders are available via Studio Collection, while the band are releasing weekly info on all the records at uDiscovermusic.

Queen: The Studio Collection

Queen Queen II Sheer Heart Attack A Night At The Opera A Day At The Races News Of The World Jazz The Game Flash Gordon Hot Space The Works A Kind Of Magic The Miracle Innuendo Made In Heaven