Pylo's five track EP The Woman has been made available for streaming.

Listen in full here.

It’s released as the pysch-tinged West Country band are confirmed for this year’s Isle Of Wight festival. They’ll perform on the Big Top Stage on the weekend of June 12-15.

Ahead of that, they play the Hoxton Bar and Grill tomorrow night and Upstairs @ The Garage on April 17.

Pylo recently released a video for their track Young. The Woman EP is on sale now via Naim Edge Records.