Purple Reign: explore Deep Purple's family tree in the new Classic Rock

With their sprawling family tree, Deep Purple shaped the sound and look of the golden age of classic rock more than any other. Across 25 pages, with contributions from band members past and present, we chart Purple’s reign.

Features

Dio & Rainbow

Ritchie leaving Purple led to one of their greatest offshoots, and brought to our attention one of rock’s greatest singers.

Coverdale & Whitesnake

Pissed off with Purple, Coverdale jumped ship and went solo. Eventually he formed a band, giving birth to a monster.

Ian Gillan

Post-Purple, he scored some hits with his self-named bands, but it became clear that the game was over when he was tackled by a football legend.

The Butterfly Ball

How a Roger Glover soundtrack album became a live extravaganza starring Twiggy and Vincent Price.

Trapeze

Fronted by the future Voice Of Rock, major success looked inevitable. But then Deep Purple came calling…

Roger Glover

A parallel career as producer meant that branches of Purple spread out to include Elf, Nazareth, Judas Priest and more.

Don Airey

The well-travelled keyboard player is enjoying being part of the longest unbroken line-up Deep Purple have ever had.

Ian Paice

The only original member of Purple in the current line-up talks early days, departures, splits, reunions, Blackmore and keeping the Purple ship afloat.

Other features

PFM

Not many Italian bands cracked the US. Meet Premiata Forneria Marconi, one of the great trailblazers of European prog rock.

Wishbone Ash

They conquered both sides of the Atlantic and charted with some classics. The band’s members recall the highs, and reflect on where it all went wrong.

The Damned

The punk icons have returned with a commanding new album. But there’s a lot more to The Damned than you might think…

Black Stone Cherry

The Beatles to Bizkit, Sabbath to gospel… BSC share the ingredients that spice up their southern-fried sounds.

Michael Schenker

The guitar hero hired and fired singers with abandon. So what made them all come back on board for an album and tour? The vocalists tell their stories.

What's on your FREE CD?

A Purple Records Sampler

A collection of gems from the vaults of Deep Purple’s label, including Glenn Hughes, Elf, Jon Lord, Roger Glover, Silverhead and more…

Regulars

The Stories Behind The Songs: Uriah Heep

A song dashed off in 10 minutes, Easy Livin’ broke the band in the US and propelled them into rock’s big league.

Q&A: Dizzy Reed

GN’R’s keyboard player on his solo album, living for music and working with “the triumvirate from hell”.

Six Things You Need To Know About: Black Foxxes

Mental and physical illness, travel and paying their dues are among the things that have shaped them.

CR’s Social Club

Reviews

New albums from Foreigner, Reef, Neil Young, Black Stone Cherry, A Perfect Circle… Reissues from Metallica, Wishbone Ash, ZZ Top, Rory Gallagher, Chris Squire… DVDs, films and books on Marillion, Anthrax, Can, Pamela Des Barres… Live reviews of Myles Kennedy, Tax The Heat, The Bellrays, Greta Van Fleet…

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Zodiac Mindwarp & The Love Reaction, Brothers Osborne, Dan Baird & Homemade Sin, Koyo and Danny Bryant. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Nils Lofgren

The veteran sideman guitarist and solo artist on back-flips, culinary skills, crying, sugar and more sugar.

