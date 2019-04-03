Punk supergroup OFF! release the craziest film trailer you’ll see today

Punk supergroup OFF! have announced plans to release an album and “sci-fi punk rockumentary comedy” titled Watermelon.

The band features Keith Morris (ex-Black Flag, Circle Jerks), Steven McDonald, (Melvins, Redd Kross), Mario Rubalcaba (Earthless, Hot Snakes) and Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides) and they've started a Kickstarter campaign to help finish the film, which they began shooting back in 2016.

Morris released an April Fool’s video this week in which he declared himself to be the new president of Kickstarter Music – but it was just a front to raise publicity for the new project.

And following that video, OFF! have now released the must-see trailer of the month. Check it out below.

A statement about the film reads: “Watermelon the film is a science fiction rockumentary comedy that picks up in Los Angeles five years after OFF! have disbanded.

“In an attempt to conquer his diabetes-induced erectile dysfunction, Keith Morris comes across a mind-altering medication extracted from mysterious watermelons.

“The drug not only restores his virility, it also gives him the ability to travel through space and time, prompting him to offer it to the rest of the group as a solution to their problems.

Dimitri, Steven, Mario, and Dale find renewed faith in OFF! as the watermelon helps turn the band into hardcore heroes who can see and predict horrific events before they happen.

“When they turn to music, the group discovers a new experimental approach which not only redefines punk, but also becomes an underground movement.”

Both the Watermelon film and the album are expected to be released in 2020.

OFF! Will also play a handful of live dates in the US this summer. Find details below.

OFF 2019 tour dates

Jun 01: Thornville Camp Anarchy, OH

Jun 22: San Pedro Gnarlytown, CA

Jul 20: Atlantic City Warped Tour, NJ

Aug 30: Cooksville Muddy Roots, TN