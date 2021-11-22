Wes Scantlin out-Wes Scantlins himself in latest on-stage meltdown

If we were to sit down and go through Wes Scantlin's many accounts of eccentric public debauchery and misbehaviour, we'd most likely be here until the early hours of tomorrow morning. Which is why, when stories of Scantlin doing something, well, Scantlin-like materialise, they don't really come as much of a surprise these days.

Well, on November 20, the Puddle Of Mudd singer was Back At It Again. During a performance at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Scantlin walked off stage early after verbally attacking the light technician for allegedly "blinding" him.

Not only that, but prior to his meltdown, the vocalist – who had already showed up late to his own show – could be heard singing with very little enthusiasm. To add to the awkwardness of the set, Scantlin also performed while holding his hands in front of his face to "protect" himself from the lights, even when they appeared to be off.

As the lights dimmed after the end of one song, Scantlin says: "I don't know why the lights have to be blinding me for this whole show. Now I can see all you people. But if you guys were standing up here where I'm at right now, it's like a fucking flashlight blinking in your fucking head, and I don't think that's fucking cool, really."

Then, addressing the in-house light technician directly, he continues, "Sounds like a fucking motherfucking idiot to me. Fuck you, motherfucker. Out of nowhere, here's another fucking douchebag fuck. I've got a flashlight too, motherfucker."

After the fourth song of the night, Wes Scantlin walks off the stage to the outrage and laughter of the audience. Following the show, multiple fans took to social media to express their disappointment and concern over the frontman's behaviour, and to share videos of the performance.

One fan wrote: "Puddle Of Mudd, I sincerely hope that Wes gets the help he needs. This was one of my favourite bands growing up.. That being said, my friends and I couldn't take it and had to walk out on your second song, making it the ONLY concert I have ever walked out on due to poor performance.

"On top of that, you showed up half hour late to your own show... This was my second time seeing you, and will be my last. Last night's show, before Wes walks off in the middle of their 4th song...."

While another said: "This was by far the WORST performance I have ever seen and attended I seriously feel bad for the EPIC Event Center for hosting this crap show. This man needed to retire 10 years ago. Puddle Of Mudd such a shame."

Watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below: