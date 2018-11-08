Public memorial service for All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert cancelled

A public memorial service for All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert has been cancelled.

It was reported earlier this week that the event was to be held on November 11 at the Worcester Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts, between 2-5pm.

The service was also due to be live-streamed so fans from around the world could watch. But a new post on Herbert’s Facebook page says the memorial service has been scrapped.

The statement reads: “The public memorial service for Oli Herbert scheduled for Sunday, November 11, has been cancelled. No additional information is available at this time.”

The event was due to have a special video presentation to include photos, music videos and artist tributes, while money raised from donations going towards the 14th Hour Foundation – a charity close to Herbert’s heart.

All That Remains are currently asking fans to submit their guitar covers to honour Herbert’s legacy. Find out more.

The 44-year-old died last month, with his publicist Suzanne Penley stating that his death was the result of an accident which occurred on his own property.