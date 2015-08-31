Protest The Hero reunite original lineup

Protest The Hero have brought back drummer Moe Carlson and bassist Arif Mirabdolbaghi for a run of live shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album Kezia.

Carlson left the group in 2013, with Mirabdolbaghi following him last year.

The band say in a statement: “Ever since we put up our ‘portal’ for people to submit their Kezia memories and experiences for our scrap book, we noticed a huge demand for us to do a run of shows where we play this bad boy front to back. So we thought, ‘Why the frig not?’

“Very proud to announce our first Kezia 10th anniversary shows across Canada – and even prouder to announce we will be doing this thing with our original lineup.”

They’ll issue ticket details and venues for the November shows later this week and the band are expected to announce further dates in due course.

The group’s latest release was 2013’s Volition.