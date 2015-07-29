Progressive Music Awards 2015: One Week Left To Vote!

We’re entering the final week of voting for this year’s Progressive Music Awards. You’ve got just seven days left to make your voice count and make a difference in our fourth most successful poll yet.

More than one-hundred thousand votes have already been cast across the seven reader-voted categories. So far, the results are extremely tight with just a few votes separating the winners from the runners-up so this really is your chance to help your favourites win one of these coveted gongs on the big night.

Pink Floyd pick up three nominations for Grand Design, Album and Band/Artist of the Year, off the back of The Endless River. King Crimson and Steven Wilson are the only other artists with three nominations and they’re currently neck and neck in the Grand Design category. Wilson is also nominated for Band/Artist of the Year with King Crimson getting the nod for of their US Tour for Live Event. Kate Bush’s first live shows in 35 years sees her nominated for Live Event and Artist of the Year, with Steve Hackett,Von Hertzen Brothers, Opeth, Public Service Broadcasting and Flying Colors also nominated for two awards. But who will you vote for?

What was your favourite album this year? What was the best live event you attended? And which up-and-coming band do you think deserves to scoop our Limelight prize? Vote for these and other categories at progmagazine.com/awards before August 5 and keep your eyes peeled for special coverage from the ceremony next month.

Now in its fourth year, the Progressive Music Awards has established itself as one of the most respected events in the music calendar. It has honoured and and hosted some of the world’s most renowned and respected artists including Peter Gabriel, Rick Wakeman, Ian Anderson, Genesis, and Rush. But this is about more than the old guard. Talent of tomorrow including Syd Arthur, TesseracT andMessenger have seen their careers go from strength-to-strength since picking up their awards.

The 2015 Progressive Music Awards are presented by Orange Amplification in association with currencies.co.uk. This year, they will take place once again at London’s Underglobe venue, beneath Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, on Thursday September 3 and will be hosted by TV presenter Matthew Wright.

So what are you waiting for? Cast your vote now at progmagazine.com/awards!