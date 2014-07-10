Prog Unsigned Is Back!

Back by popular demand, Prog Unsigned is your chance to get your music heard by potential fans and the music industry, and it is open to all unsigned bands.

Entering is easy: just send one track that best typifies the band to Laura Richardson (who collates the CDs you get with Prog magazine) and the best entries will appear on a CD in Prog 50, on sale October 15. The sampler will be distributed to all Prog’s dedicated subscribers and included in goodie bags for bands, label bosses, managers and journalists attending this year’s Prog Awards.

For non-subscribed readers there will be a dedicated page in the magazine featuring all the entries and a spotlight poll on this website where reader voting will take place between October 15 and November 15. It really is priceless exposure (see last year’s winners The Prognosis and their feature that ran in the magazine).

The winner will get a feature in Prog 52, on sale January 5. Please note there is a fee for entries that qualify.