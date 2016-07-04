Prince Purple Rain shirt and blazer sell at auction for $96,000 each

A blazer worn by Prince in 1984 movie Purple Rain has sold for $96,000.

The blazer was given a guide price of $8000 but was always expected to sell for much more in the wake of Prince’s death in April.

Also sold at the auction held by Hollywood’s Profiles In History was a white shirt worn by Prince in the film. It also fetched $96,000.

The outfit was scheduled to go under the hammer before Prince died on April 21. Profiles In History’s Joe Maddalena tells the Guardian: “It just happened to be one of those coincidences that unfortunately he passed away.

“Probably the signature thing he is known for is Purple Rain. It’s what made his career. It’s probably what he’ll be remembered for always. To have an important piece like this is pretty astonishing and an amazing opportunity.”

The sale comes a week after Prince’s Yellow Cloud guitar was sold to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay for $137,500.

Meanwhile, a collection of guitars once owned by the late blues guitarist Gary Moore has sold for a total of £143,235 ($190,000) in London.

And the drum kit used to record the Beatles hit Love Me Do will go up for auction in California on Thursday at Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

Auction house manager Michael Kirk tells Reuters: “This is a piece of rock history. There is only one drum kit that was there that day that this first track was laid down – the track that launched the Beatles.”

The track features the late Andy White on drums, with Ringo Starr playing tambourine before he was officially named the Fab Four’s drummer.

Prince cremated at private ceremony