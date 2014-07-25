Elvis guitar up for auction

A guitar owned by Elvis Presley is one of a host of items up for auction next month.

Elvis’ Martin D-28 guitar, his 1976 Cadillac Seville car and his personal copy of the original script for his first movie Love Me Tender are available through the first Auction at Graceland.

Bids will be taken at Graceland and online on Sunday, August 24.

Also on offer is the contract for Elvis’ string of Las Vegas shows in 1969, a diamond and gold lion mask pendant and his earliest known signature which was penned on his school library card.

A shortlist of items is available to browse online, with the full list and photos being released at the start of August.