Prince lines up Baltimore peace gig

Prince will play a show in Baltimore this weekend at an event set up to unify the public following the death of Freddie Gray.

Rally 4 Peace will be held at the city’s Royal Farms Area on May 10 and comes after authorities lifted a city-wide curfew imposed following the death of Gray.

The 25-year-old died in police custody last month after suffering injuries at some point between his arrest and his arrival at hospital. His death sparked protests, leading to a state of emergency being declared in the city.

Prince will be joined at the event by his backing band 3rd Eye Girl and “several industry superstars” will join him on stage.

An event organiser tells Rolling Stone: “In a spirit of healing, the event is meant to be a catalyst for pause and reflection following the outpouring of violence that has gripped Baltimore and areas throughout the US.

“As a symbolic message of our shared humanity and love for one another, attendees are invited to wear something grey in tribute to all those recently lost in the violence.”

Last week, Prince revealed he’d written a track titled Baltimore. It’s still to be released but he shared the lyrics online.

Some of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Baltimore youth charities.

Dragonforce were forced to postpone their gig in the city last month when the state of emergency was declared.