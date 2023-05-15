Prince George loves listening to Led Zeppelin and AC/DC, according to his rocker dad Prince William

Following King Charles III's coronation last weekend, the royal family have unsurprisingly been dominating headlines, with journalists eagerly documenting everything from their wardrobe choices to the various slices of tedious gossip that bubble up from behind all the pomp and splendour.

While the royal family aren't typically a subject of interest for us - after all, we're pretty sure the monarchy is the least rock'n'roll establishment going - when our worlds do cross, it certainly raises a few eyebrows, and reminds us all that these untouchable humans may very well be just like the rest of us. Well, sort of.

For instance, not so long ago, Prince William declared that he was a big fan of AC/DC, and stated that the Aussie band's 1990 single Thunderstruck would frequently serve as the motivating soundtrack to his mornings.

"There's nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you're a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, Thunderstruck," said the Prince.

"I have to say the first time I put it on, and I've heard it a million times now, I was kind of, like, 'Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning,'" he continued. "But now, when I listen to it, it's the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone. I'd imagine you're going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the headbanging. It's a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to."

And now, it looks like the royal has passed down his heavier listening tastes to his son, Prince George, who apparently, is also a big fan of the Aussie rockers, and Led Zeppelin.

This fact about the 9-year-old was revealed ahead of the coronation concert on May 7 at Windsor Castle, which saw the likes of Katy Perry, Tiwa Savage, Calum Scott, and Lionel Richie perform in tribute.

According to the Mirror, as Prince William and Princess Kate greeted Big Lunch attendees and Coronation concert-goers around the area, William stopped to chat with Rock Choir member Caroline Mulvihill, which is when he spoke of his son's interest in rock music.

"We were talking about the kind of music we do in Rock Choir and Will was telling us in their household they have a very diverse music taste and George is very much into AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. It was quite interesting to hear that,” Mulvihill tells PA.

Clearly, the future king has good taste. For those about to rule, we salute you.