Prince William says AC/DC “makes you feel like you can take on anything and anyone”

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has declared himself an AC/DC fan.

The 39-year-old royal, second in the line of succession to the British throne, behind his father Prince Charles, tells listeners to Apple Fitness+'s Time To Walk series that the Aussie hard rockers’ 1990 single Thunderstruck provides the soundtrack to his Monday mornings as he psyches himself up for another week of doing whatever it is that royal princes do.

"There's nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you're a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, Thunderstruck," says the Prince.

"I have to say the first time I put it on, and I've heard it a million times now, I was kind of, like, 'Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning,'" William added. "But now, when I listen to it, it's the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone. I'd imagine you're going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the headbanging. It's a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to."

Sadly, nowhere in the interview does the Prince address the question of whether he prefers Brian Johnson-era DC to to Bon Scott-era DC, but he does reveal that his children prefer listening to Shakira.

The Prince’s Apple Fitness+'s Time To Walk interview will be aired on December 6.

Kids too young to know better aside, a love of loud guitars clearly runs deep in the royal family. In 2014, actor Dominic West revealed that Prince Harry, William’s younger brother, is a fan of “hardcore thrash metal.”

“Harry has a terrible selection on his iPod,” said West, who made the discovery when he joined the Prince on a Walking With The Wounded expedition to the South Pole. “It is the sort of thing soldiers listen to.”