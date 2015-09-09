Primal Fear tease Rulebreaker

Primal Fear have issued a teaser for their 11th album.

Titled Rulebreaker, it’s due for release on January 29, 2016, via Frontiers Music. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Delivering The Black.

The German outfit announced a number of lineup changes earlier this year, with the band recruiting former UDO drummer Francesco Jovino to replace Aquiles Priester. Founding guitarist Tom Naumann also rejoined as a full-time member.

The lineup is completed by singer Ralf Scheepers, bassist Mat Sinner and guitarists Magnus Karlsson and Alex Beyrodt.

Further album details will be announced in due course.