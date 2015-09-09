Trending

Primal Fear tease Rulebreaker

By ()

They release short clip from 11th album, due 2016

Primal Fear have issued a teaser for their 11th album.

Titled Rulebreaker, it’s due for release on January 29, 2016, via Frontiers Music. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Delivering The Black.

The German outfit announced a number of lineup changes earlier this year, with the band recruiting former UDO drummer Francesco Jovino to replace Aquiles Priester. Founding guitarist Tom Naumann also rejoined as a full-time member.

The lineup is completed by singer Ralf Scheepers, bassist Mat Sinner and guitarists Magnus Karlsson and Alex Beyrodt.

Further album details will be announced in due course.

See more Metal Hammer news