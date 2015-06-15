Primal Fear change lineup ahead of studio return

Primal Fear have made a number of changes to their lineup and confirmed their 11th album will be out in early 2016.

The German metal outfit have recruited UDO drummer Francesco Jovino to replace the outgoing Aquiles Priester. And founding guitarist Tom Naumann – who returned as a touring member a few years ago – is now a full-time member of the band again.

Priester only joined last year as a replacement for Randy Black who left over “irreconsilable differences.”

Recording of the follow-up to 2014’s Delivering The Black begins next month at Hansen Studio in Denmark, with the record expected on January 26 via Frontiers Music.

Primal Fear say: “To all Primal Fear and Aquiles Priester fans around the world. We knew it would be a hard mission for us, but we’ve given it a try and unfortunately, to combine our present obligations and our future endeavours, it has become impossible to have a cohesive band together.”

The lineup is completed by frontman Ralf Scheepers, bassist Mat Sinner and guitarists Magnus Karlsson and Alex Beyrodt. Primal Fear have a number of live dates scheduled for this year.

PRIMAL FEAR TOUR

Jul 17: Bang Your Head, Balinhen, Germany

Jul 25: Rock Fest, Barcelona, Spain

Aug 28: Neuborn Open Air, Worrstadt, Germany

Aug 29: Moscow Metal Meeting, Moscow, Russia

Oct 17: Heavy Metal Maniacs, Horn, Netherlands