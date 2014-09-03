Prey for The Color Morale

Illinois rockers The Color Morale dropped their new record this week – and they’ve launched a video to promote its release.
Prey For Me is one of 12 tracks from Hold On Pain Ends, which was released on Monday via Fearless Records.
The song tackles the issue of suicide and frontman Garret Rapp says the track is a way to connect with the band’s fans.
He says: “We all have voices and this music video was another chance to use them and connect. It’s a reminder that we don’t have to remain victim to ourselves. We are capable of greater.”
To promote the album, The Color Morale play 10 UK dates in October.
Tour dates
Oct 19: York Fibbers
Oct 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Oct 21: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Oct 22: Manchester Sound Control
Oct 23: Glasgow Cathouse
Oct 24: Norwich Epic Studios
Oct 25: Brighton Audio
Oct 26: Newcastle O2 Academy 2
Oct 27: London Underworld
Oct 28: Southampton Joiners
Hold On Pain Ends track list
Damnaged
Outer Demons
Prey For Me
Lifeline (Left To Write)
Scar Issue
Suicide;Stigma
The Ones Forgotten By The One Forgetting
Developing Negative
Is Happiness A Mediocre Sin?
Between You and Eye
Throw Your Roses
Hold On Pain Ends