Prey for The Color Morale

Illinois rockers The Color Morale dropped their new record this week – and they’ve launched a video to promote its release.

Prey For Me is one of 12 tracks from Hold On Pain Ends, which was released on Monday via Fearless Records.

The song tackles the issue of suicide and frontman Garret Rapp says the track is a way to connect with the band’s fans.

He says: “We all have voices and this music video was another chance to use them and connect. It’s a reminder that we don’t have to remain victim to ourselves. We are capable of greater.”

To promote the album, The Color Morale play 10 UK dates in October.

Tour dates

Oct 19: York Fibbers

Oct 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Oct 21: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Oct 22: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 23: Glasgow Cathouse

Oct 24: Norwich Epic Studios

Oct 25: Brighton Audio

Oct 26: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Oct 27: London Underworld

Oct 28: Southampton Joiners

Hold On Pain Ends track list