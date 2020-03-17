Pretenders are back with new album Hate For Sale - listen to The Buzz

Pretenders have announced that they’ll release their new studio album later this year.

Their first record since 2016’s Alone is titled Hate For Sale and it’ll launch on May 1 through BMG.

The band’s 11th studio album is the first to be written collaboratively between vocalist Chrissie Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne.

Hynde says: “I wanted to write with him since day one. James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan and The Rails, to name but a few.

“We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator's dream come true.”

To mark the album news, Pretenders have released the new single The Buzz, which can be listened to below.

Speaking about the song, Hynde says: “I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction. It’s about that. Not mine of course – I’m never obsessive, never obsessive, never obsessive.”

Hate For Sale was produced by Stephen Street.

Pretenders: Hate For Sale

Pretenders: Hate For Sale

1. Hate For Sale

2. The Buzz

3. Lightning Man

4. Turf Accountant Daddy

5. You Can’t Hurt a Fool

6. I Didn’t Know When To Stop

7. Maybe Love Is In NYC

8. Junkie Walk

9. Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely

10. Crying in Public