Presidents Of The United States Of America confirm split

Presidents Of The United States Of America frontman Chris Ballew has revealed that the band have officially “retired.”

The band have been largely inactive for more than a year and Ballew has moved to let fans know that they have called it a day as their “creative interests” have changed.

However, he adds that he’d “never say never” to a potential future comeback.

Ballew says: “You may have noticed that PUSA has been quiet since the summer of 2015 and here is why. We are no longer functioning as a band. Call it what you will but we have quietly retired from the PUSA business since we are old people now.

”‘Never say never’ is a good motto in these cases, however we wanted to let you all officially know what is up so you don’t have to fret or wonder.

“Thanks for all the singing and clapping and happy times and we love you.”

In a later update, he adds: “It is not really that we are old – it’s just time to move on is all. Creative interests change and mutate and I am just trying to follow my instincts and do what thrills me most and part of that is about moving on.”

In 2014 the Presidents Of The United States Of America – Ballew, Andrew McKeag and Jason Finn – released their final album Kudos To You!