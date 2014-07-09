PREMIERE: The Haunted – Cutting Teeth

Everybody loves thrash, right? Well, the good news is that everybody is going to love Cutting Teeth, the first track to be released by the latest line-up of Swedish thrash heroes The Haunted.

With vocalist Marco Aro back in the fold after a ten-year gap (during which time original vocalist Pete Dolving returned… and then left again), the band have made a wholesale return to the savage, nuts-out extreme metal attack that first grabbed our attention back in the late 90s. If this track is any indication, the new album Exit Wounds is going to fucking rip (and, if we’re honest, we’ve heard it anyway and it does!).

It will be released on August 25th via Century Media. In the meantime, dust off your neckbrace and crank this up…