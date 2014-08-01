PREMIERE: Servers – Claustrophobia

Taken from their debut album Leave With Us, the name Claustrophobia is an oxymoron with its wonderfully expansive sound that swells and grows around you. Check it out.

Frontman Lee Storrar says: “The song for the video, Claustrophobia, is about Crisis Creation, basically how people employ tactics designed to create or deepen confusion, fear, guilt or doubt. i.e. ‘you aren’t serving God the way he intended.’ For the video location we discovered this big derelict house and thought it was perfect. What we found there was disturbing. The video features a bunch of our fans, our ‘servers’. They signed up to our website, were allocated their server number and from there were invited to be included in the video, which was something we’ve been keen on right from the start, as we want people to feel involved and part of the band.”

