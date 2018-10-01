Premiere: Pijn release stream of soaring, atmospheric new track Squander

Experimental Manchester collective Pijn (pronounced 'Pine', not 'Pigeon', after the Dutch word for 'Ache', it says here) have given Metal Hammer an exclusive stream of their track Squander. The track is from the band's upcoming album Loss, which is released via Holy Roar Records on October 26.

"Squander is the closing track on Loss, yet was one of the earliest pieces we started writing," say the band. "It took a lot of work to find the right structure and movements - we must have sketched out four or five different versions before we felt comfortable.

"We trialled the song throughout our summer 2017 tour with Gust, where we quickly settled on a structure that had everything we wanted, and seemed to resonate with people.

"The end result is a track that we feel encapsulates the theme and sound of the album itself, and so we used the last note of the track to create a constantly descending Shepard Tone which features a few times within the record. The last note, and it's quiet, lonely sense of reflection and steady collapse represents the uncomfortable and lingering sensation of loss."

The band are on tour with Vennart in November (dates below). Loss is available to pre-order now.

Pijn on Tour (with Vennart)

Nov 19: Birmingham Castle & Falcon

Nov 20: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 23: London The Dome

Nov 23: Manchester The Deaf Institute

Nov 24: Glasgow King Tut’s

Nov 25: Newcastle The Cluny