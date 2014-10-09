PREMIERE: Pig Destroyer – Mass & Volume stream

On a regular day, Pig Destroyer are renowned masters of blistering, mutant grind and macabre lyrical perversion. And that's why we love them.

Listen to their classic 2001 album Prowler In The Yard if you haven’t already had the pleasure. But this is not a regular day. The band’s new EP Mass & Volume is every bit as extreme, disorientating and venomous as their previous releases, but rather than pummelling us into submission with hyperspeed blasting, the new record takes Pig Destroyer into hypnotic drone ‘n’ doom territory, eschewing turbocharged sonic stabbery in favour of slow strangulation and the oppressive force of dense resonance. It’s ridiculously fucking heavy and well worth half an hour of your time. After all, you could get hit by a bus (or eaten by a monster) tomorrow.

Speaking about the new record, frontman JR Hayes says: “I’m really excited to see this material get a proper release. I want to warn all the speed freaks out there to pump the brakes, ‘cause it’s all slow and low on this record. I recommend grabbing some headphones so all this dirty sludge can go directly to your brain. Multiple devil horns to Metal Hammer UK for pimping out some PD! Cheers!”