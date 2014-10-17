PREMIERE: Pay No Respect – Hope For The Hopeless

Charging full force out of Medway, brutalising metalcore mob Pay No Respect have just dropped the official video for Hope For The Hopeless.

Full of chugging headbanging riffs, pummelling drums and throat-tearing snarls this Kent five-piece create such a bludgeoning racket we’d be impressed if you don’t start a mosh at your desk right now. Go on, have a mosh. We’ll wait…

Speaking about the new video and track, Pay No Respect guitarist Dan Kenney tells us:

“Hope For The Hopeless has a few meanings behind it, in regards to our personal lives as well as what’s been happening in the UK and the rest of the world lately, but it’s pretty self-explanatory in the way that there is always hope even if you feel hopeless. Sometimes you’ve got to be strong and sometimes it’s for so long, but when you’re close to the edge, overcome. Remember you’re not alone.”

Hope For The Hopeless is the title track of the new EP out now on In At The Deep End Records – available digitally or on vinyl.

“This is merely a teaser EP for the full-length album that will be released next year,” says Dan. “We feel we needed to release something in the meantime which we could play live at shows with the new line-up and sound. Although we revamped the old stuff, we felt that wasn’t enough and knew we had to put something out there… So let us know what you think!”