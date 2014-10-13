PREMIERE: Circles – On My Way video

Massive, bendy riffs. Huge melodies. Synapse-frazzling atmospherics. It's hard to imagine what more Circles could do to assert their awesomeness.

One of the most accessible and yet fiendishly inventive bands to emerge from the tech-metal/djent scene over the last couple of years, these Australian scientists of heavy have an unusually distinctive take on the genre that sets them apart from the post-Periphery masses, and new video On My Way is their strongest and most wickedly infectious moment yet. Taken from last year’s stunning Infinitas debut, this song showcases the band’s gleefully futuristic sound with aplomb. Yes, APLOMB. Play it loud and bang your head, especially during the monstrous groove part towards the end.

Circles are off on tour around Europe later this month with After The Burial, Monuments and Tides From Nebula. Dates below: