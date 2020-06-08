Posthumous album from Flesh For Lulu's Nick Marsh to be released this month

Waltzing Bones, an album recorded by late Flesh For Lulu singer Nick Marsh, is to be released later this month.

"We were working on this album up until his untimely death five years ago," says the singer's widow, Miranda Sex Garden and The Mediaeval Baebes member Katherine Blake. "As producer and engineer I have spent the intervening years completing the album."

The pair were frequent collaborators over the years, most recently on From The Deep, an album of duets released in 2015, just four month's after Marsh's death. He’d been fighting cancer since being diagnosed the previous year, and was moved to hospice care once the disease was found to be inoperable.

“One of the things that’s really devastating is thinking about all the things he was going to do,” Blake told Classic Rock in 2015. “It makes me really sad, but all I can do is try to finish these things for him. He’d written quite a lot of it, especially when he got better in between the two surgeries. Many of the songs are about death, which is weirdly prophetic."

In addition to Blake's contributions, the album also features guest appearances from David Ryder Prangley (Rachel Stamp), Ray Hanson (Thee Hypnotics), Nick Reynolds (Alabama 3), Paul-Ronney Angel (The Urban Voodoo Machine), Jim Jones (Jim Jones And The Righteous Mind), Clifford Slapper (Bowie Songs One) and Charlie Cawood (Mediaeval Baebes).

April saw the release of Crazy Eyes, the first single from the album.

Waltzing Bones is released on June 21 and is available to pre-order from Bandcamp .

Waltzing Bones tracklist

1. Masquerade

2. Gotta Run

3. Last Train to Wherever

4. Somma Ma Friends

5. Temptation

6. The Day it Rained Forever

7. Crazy Eyes

8. Lady Garden of Earthly Delight

9. Spider Woman

10. The Shiny Void

11. Waltzing Bones