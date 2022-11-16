Post-hardcore supergroup Fake Names (Refused, Minor Threat, Fugazi) announce new album Expendables, share single Delete Myself

Fake Names - the post hardcore supergroup composed of vocalist Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), guitarists Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty) and Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), bassist Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and drummer Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring) - have announced details of their second album.



Expendables will be released on March 3 on Epitaph Records, and the quintet have offered up a taste of what's to come with the release of new single Delete Myself.



“The pop influences are a little more out front on this one," suggests Brian Baker, "and the production really helps it shine. It sounds more direct, more urgent.”

Listen to Delete Myself below:

Speaking about the lyrical themes addressed on the forthcoming record, Baker says “In general, Dennis writes about revolution, and Michael and I write pop songs. I’m amazed at how it works, but somehow it strikes the right balance of salty and sweet.”

The lyrics for one verse of Delete Myself run:



'Pretty pleased with nothing

When nothing’s satisfied

What options are we having

No choice this time

And I hear what they’re saying

We’ve never been this free

The constant mantra of those

Controlling me'

The tracklisting for the Expendables album is:



1. Targets

2. Expendables

3. Delete Myself

4. Go

5. Don't Blame Yourself

6. Can't Take It

7. Damage Done

8. Madtown

9. Caught In Between

10. Too Little Too Late