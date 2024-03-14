Portals festival unveils full line-up for 2024

Portals Festival, the UK's leading post-rock, math rock and new progressive festival held in London in May, has unveiled its full bill, with US post-rockers This Will Destroy You announced as Saturday headliners. They join fellow US post-rockers US If These Trees Could Talk, who headline the Sunday night.

This year's Portals Festival takes place at EartH on the weekend of May 25-26 and will feature 35 bands over three stages.

"We’re stunned to have secured This Will Destroy You as headliners for Portals Festival 2024," says festival Director Asher Kenton. "They’re a band who have shaped both the post-rock genre and our personal music tastes. So many bands on the lineup would cite them as major influences, so to be able to bring together legends of the genre with incredible new up-and-coming artists is an absolute joy."

At the same time Danish dark shoegaze band MØL, French post-metal band Year of No Light, LA-based math-rock duo standards have all been announced, as well as Overhead, The Albatross, Orchards, Luo, Hidden Mothers, Hammok, Dystopian Future Movies, Jaguar Throne, Pleiades, Din of Celestial Birds, Billy Mahonie, For Breakfast, Outcries.

They join a bill that also features Japanese instrumental-rock pioneers LITE for their first UK show since 2018, math-rockers Elephant Gym (Taiwan), the recently reformed math/post-rock band Enemies (Ireland), plus Town Portal (Denmark), Yama Warashi, Midas Fall, My Octopus Mind & qariaq.

Portals started in 2015 as a seven-band all-day event down in New Cross before moving to The Dome in Tufnel Park. Last year it moved to the Evolutionary Arts, Hackney (EartH) venue with performances from MONO, And So I Watch You From Afar, Maybeshewill, Nordic Giants, A.A. Williams and more.

Get tickets.